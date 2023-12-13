Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Westwin Elements to move forward with pilot refinery

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Economic Development Authority met earlier Tuesday as the first step in approving the amended Westwin Elements resolution.

This has been on and off of the agenda for the past several weeks, but the refinery coming to town is now moving forward with operations.

According to the chair of the authority, the reason for the delay in action is because they were in the process of finalizing documents. However, the authority has to give reasonable notice for their agenda and if the documents weren’t ready then it would be taken off.

“It feels very good to have all of that behind us now. It’s been tremendous with the amount of people that have been involved with this and all the things that have been done, the drafts we’ve been through,” said Fred Fitch, chair of the Lawton Economic Development Authority.

This amendment was then discussed and passed during the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority meeting and again at City Council, however the vote wasn’t unanimous, with Councilman Weger being the only one to vote against.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Generic police lights
Two injured in Sunday night shooting
The shooting happened around 8 o'clock Sunday night. Police encourage anyone with information...
Suspect arrested in connection to Lawton shooting
Oklahoma Game Wardens said the man drowned in Sooner Lake, about 80 miles west of Tulsa, while...
24-year-old dies in hunting accident while retrieving duck, officials say

Latest News

Presentation for the coming Elmer Thomas Aquatics Center.
New Aquatics Center coming to Lawton, and more discussed during council
Outlaws lose first game against 13th ranked Bridge Creek
Marlow drops one at home vs Bridge Creek 63-56
Bronchos defend home court over Class A foe
Central High gets huge win over Empire 46-35
Oklahoma State Senate 32 Election Results
Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results