Westwin Elements to move forward with pilot refinery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Economic Development Authority met earlier Tuesday as the first step in approving the amended Westwin Elements resolution.

This has been on and off of the agenda for the past several weeks, but the refinery coming to town is now moving forward with operations.

According to the chair of the authority, the reason for the delay in action is because they were in the process of finalizing documents. However, the authority has to give reasonable notice for their agenda and if the documents weren’t ready then it would be taken off.

“It feels very good to have all of that behind us now. It’s been tremendous with the amount of people that have been involved with this and all the things that have been done, the drafts we’ve been through,” said Fred Fitch, chair of the Lawton Economic Development Authority.

This amendment was then discussed and passed during the Comanche County Industrial Development Authority meeting and again at City Council, however the vote wasn’t unanimous, with Councilman Weger being the only one to vote against.

