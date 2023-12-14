Expert Connections
Beneficial rainfall for Texoma; clearing out for the weekend | 12/13 PM

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain continues to be in the forecast through Friday! For tonight and tomorrow most of the rainfall will remain west of I-44 with only a 30 percent chance for Lawton and Wichita Falls. Higher chances west and lower chances east during this time frame. This is due to the upper level low remaining in the Rocky Mountains in Arizona and New Mexico. Once the upper low pulls east of the Rockies into the High Plains the main rain band will develop to our west and push east through Texoma Thursday night into Friday morning. This is where we will receive the most rainfall from the storm system. Once the upper low moves overhead Friday light showers wrap around and cooler temps prevail with highs staying in the 40′s. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-3 inches for our western areas (Childress, Crowell, and Haskell). 1-2 inches for our central areas (Elk City, Altus, Vernon, Fredrick, and Archer City). Our eastern areas (Chickasha, Lawton, Duncan, Wichita Falls, Graham, and Bowie) will receive up to 1 inch. These rainfall amounts are on top of what you have already received.

Sunshine breaks out once again Saturday with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions over the weekend!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

