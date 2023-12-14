City of Lawton announces launch of new website

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is launching a new website on Thursday causing maintenance for the old site as they transition over.

According to a press release, the website will be down intermittently in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 14 to migrate to the new site.

Lawton citizens will still have access to online portals for payments, according to the city.

You can pay utilities here and court payments here.

