Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Holiday safety tips with LPD Chief

Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to discuss how we can keep our homes, cars and selves safe during the holiday season.
By Billie Hill
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We can get all the Christmas shopping done then find out someone on Santa’s naughty list is just waiting to grab our packages before we can even pay the bill for them.

Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to discuss how we can keep our homes, cars and selves safe during the holiday season.

Chief Smith said during the conversation that when shopping, always be aware of your surroundings, and if you have bags or packages, make sure to always put them in your vehicle’s trunk, not the backseat.

Smith added that if you drive a SUV and do not have a trunk, then place them in the back of your vehicle and cover them up.

To learn more about how you can keep your holidays safe, like when you order packages online, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Penny Bannister said the sight of her grandson shot is one she'll never forget.
“You didn’t knock him down”: grandmother of shooting victim speaks
Charges amended against accused killers of four-year-old from Cyril
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM
9 people hurt following Grady Co. crash

Latest News

Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association set to feed more than 2,500 people
Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association set to feed more than 2,500 people
Eisenhower Middle School drama club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner Show
Eisenhower Middle School drama club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is collecting change in five-gallon jugs.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’
Rep. Daniel Pae gifts a student a laptop during the laptop giveaway.
LPS Foundation partners with AT&T to provide area students with laptops
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is working to show people this season that “Change can be...
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’