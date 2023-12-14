Community Conversations: Holiday safety tips with LPD Chief

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We can get all the Christmas shopping done then find out someone on Santa’s naughty list is just waiting to grab our packages before we can even pay the bill for them.

Lawton Police Chief James T. Smith joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates to discuss how we can keep our homes, cars and selves safe during the holiday season.

Chief Smith said during the conversation that when shopping, always be aware of your surroundings, and if you have bags or packages, make sure to always put them in your vehicle’s trunk, not the backseat.

Smith added that if you drive a SUV and do not have a trunk, then place them in the back of your vehicle and cover them up.

To learn more about how you can keep your holidays safe, like when you order packages online, watch the conversation above!

