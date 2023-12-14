Defense Authorization Act adds funding for Fort Sill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On Wednesday, Dec. 13, lawmakers voted on the final version of the annual Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act which passed both the House and Senate.

The final bill includes funding for military installations including a Microgrid and Power effort at Fort Sill.

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford (R) commented in part, “I worked especially hard to include numerous state-specific provisions to support the missions of our Oklahoma military installations.”

Oklahoma Representative Markwayne Mullins (R) said in a press release in part, “The NDAA includes massive investments for Oklahoma’s military and defense industry, secures a 5.2% pay increase for America’s warfighters.”

You can count on us to bring you coverage of the Microgrid and Power effort at Fort Sill as we learn more.

