Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Eisenhower Middle School drama club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner Show

It was intrigue and high-stakes Wednesday night at Eisenhower Middle School where the school’s drama club hosted a Murder Mystery Dinner Show!
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was intrigue and high-stakes Wednesday night at Eisenhower Middle School where the school’s drama club hosted a Murder Mystery Dinner Show!

EMS Students took to the stage to act out the mystery while attendees enjoyed a locally catered meal.

The show not only entertained but allowed club members a chance to show off their performances in a fun, relaxed environment.

“Oh I think they did great,” said drama teacher Joyce Pettigrew. “We practiced every day after school, they’ve worked hard, they’ve sold tickets, they’ve sold ads for the playbills. The kids have done amazing, and they definitely want to do it again, so we’ll be back for Valentine’s Day in 2024!”

Wednesday night’s event served as a fundraiser, to help the Drama Club make a trip to Universal Studios next year.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Wittington along with Thornton sprang into action to help after an unexpected crash.
Good Samaritans spring into action following Grandfield bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
Charges amended against accused killers of four-year-old from Cyril
Oklahoma State Senate 32 Election Results
Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results

Latest News

The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is collecting change in five-gallon jugs.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’
Rep. Daniel Pae gifts a student a laptop during the laptop giveaway.
LPS Foundation partners with AT&T to provide area students with laptops
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is working to show people this season that “Change can be...
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’
Members of the LPS Transition Program spread holiday cheer through carols at City Hall
LPS Transition Program spreads Christmas cheer through caroling