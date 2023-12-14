Eisenhower Middle School drama club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner Show

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It was intrigue and high-stakes Wednesday night at Eisenhower Middle School where the school’s drama club hosted a Murder Mystery Dinner Show!

EMS Students took to the stage to act out the mystery while attendees enjoyed a locally catered meal.

The show not only entertained but allowed club members a chance to show off their performances in a fun, relaxed environment.

“Oh I think they did great,” said drama teacher Joyce Pettigrew. “We practiced every day after school, they’ve worked hard, they’ve sold tickets, they’ve sold ads for the playbills. The kids have done amazing, and they definitely want to do it again, so we’ll be back for Valentine’s Day in 2024!”

Wednesday night’s event served as a fundraiser, to help the Drama Club make a trip to Universal Studios next year.

