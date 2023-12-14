Fort Sill honors and awards instructors during ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - With the end of the year in sight, Fort Sill took a day to honor those who go above and beyond for the sake of their fellow service members.

The “Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year” ceremony was held on Thursday, Dec. 14.

During the event, some of the Post’s most driven instructors were recognized.

The awards were given to those who engage with their students in a way that enriches their military performances and helps build up the skills they need for their military careers.

“It feels nice to be getting an award for something I feel is inherently my job anyway, so, it’s pretty cool,” said CW3 Jessie Peters.

We’d like to extend our congratulations to those instructors honored during Thursday’s ceremony.

