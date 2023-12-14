Governor Stitt signs ‘anti-discrimination’ executive order, takes aim at DEI programs

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt signed what his office is calling an anti-discrimination executive order directly aimed at Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI, measures and language.

Stitt said DEI promotes exclusivity and discrimination and will require state agencies, colleges, and universities to review DEI initiatives across the board to quote ‘eliminate and dismiss non critical personnel.’

Stitt’s executive order will order no state funds, resources, or property to be used to grant or support diversity, equity, and inclusion positions in departments, activities, procedures, or programs.

Additionally it will not allow any government employee to listen to, receive education, training, or any other activity that favors one individual over another with regard to DEI among other items.

“I also said in that executive order, let’s help kids that are first generation college students,” Stitt said. “So let’s set aside maybe a lower ACT score for first generation college students. But you can be a first generation college student if you’re African American, if you’re Asian, Hispanic, or White. Why do you base it on race? Right? Let’s base it on low income or underserved or underprivileged. It should not be based on race, that’s all I’m saying.”

We’ll have more on that as well as a further interview with Governor Stitt on our For the Record Podcast with Justin Rose on Tuesday, December 19th.

You can find the podcast on Spotify next week.

