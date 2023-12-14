Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sprinkles/ light, isolated showers are expected today for all locations. The best chance for rain this Thursday will stay confined west of Altus. Skies all day long will stay mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the low 50s west to upper 50s east. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. I do expect that most locations will stay dry during the day with coverage staying limited and amounts being light. All of that changes tonight/overnight.

As an area of low pressure eventually moves east that will shift rain coverage also to the east. Heavy, widespread rain will progress west to east for all locations tonight. Along with the heavy rainfall, there is a low possibility for embedded thunderstorms with elevated instability. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2″ are expected across SWOK and north Texas. Lowest amounts will be confined out east.

High temperatures tomorrow afternoon will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. Light northwest winds and mostly cloudy skies. The bulk of the precipitation will end by midday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out later in the afternoon/ evening. The best news about this forecast: everyone across Oklahoma and north Texas should receive some rainfall from this event!

Decreasing clouds heading into Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Mostly sunny conditions for Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Morning temperatures in the mid to low 30s, respectively.

A cold front moves in late Sunday night. Starting your Monday morning we’ll see the low 30s but will only warm into the mid 50s by the afternoon with a somewhat cooler airmass overhead. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. The cool down will be brief as temperatures will rebound back into the low 60s by the middle of next week.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy all next week but no rain is expected. By late next week/ next weekend models are showing a potential pattern change with more rain expected December 21-22 and again Christmas Eve.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

