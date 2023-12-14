Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

How to prevent Porch Pirates

How to prevent porch pirate
By Anthony Winn
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Christmas holiday are one of the busiest times of the year for shopping and postal services.

If you are an online shopper, you could be a victim of one of the biggest issues during the holidays, porch pirating.

Porch Pirating is stealing packages off of someone’s porch. This is a federal crime. 8 states have agreed to making package theft a felony including Oklahoma and Texas.

“Essentially that’s theft of mail right theft of US mail is what it is and its a federal felony to steal US mail,” said USPS Inspector Sean Smith. “If it’s delivered by the postal service and its placed on your doorstep and someone steals it, that’s considered mail theft.”

Just last year porch pirates were able to steal 260 million packages which estimated at about $19.5 billion. Oklahoma has the 2nd highest rate of package theft behind only new hampshire.

52 percent are amazon packages, 43 percent are usps, 38 percent are ups and 25 percent are fedex. There are ways you can try to prevent package theft.

”A lot of the packages coming in via postal service have tracking,” Smith said. “What we recommend is make sure that you track that package, stay informed of when it’s going to arrive. If you’re not going to be home, you can put a hold-mail on it and you can pick it up at the local postal office.”

“The other thing you can do that we recommend is if you know one of your neighbors, you can always ask one of your friendly neighbors to pick up the box that was delivered at your doorstep and just hold it for you,” he added.

Smith also recommends investing in a doorbell camera that is pointed directly at your front porch. If you are a victim of porch pirating make sure you report it to the postal service that delivered your mail.

