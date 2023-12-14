Hungry Hearts and Feed the Children deliver food to 400 families

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry and Feed the Children delivered food and essential items to 400 families today, Dec. 14.

The groups came together to provide children and their families with some much needed items and a little Christmas cheer.

“We’ve been trying to make this happen, to create this relationship for quite some time,” Melissa Simms, Hungry Hearts Board President, said. “So with the pandemic, and with the economy the way it is, to be able to have this opportunity and be able to share the organizations, I think there were 16 different organizations handing out vouchers that are here donating it’s a true community effort.”

Officials with Hungry Hearts said the state ranks 10th as the most food-insecure state in the nation and one in five children in Oklahoma facing food insecurity, which makes their work that much more vital.

