KSWO’s Athletes of the Month for November

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are pleased to announce our Athletes of the Month for November.

Our first winner on the female side is Alyssa Harvey out of Duncan. Harvey is involved in several clubs and organizations, while being a star on the pitch for the Demons.

On the guy’s side, Connor Muldowney takes the prize. He is a three sport athlete in Football, Wrestling, and Track, while being involved in FCA and the Bulldog Buddies program.

Congratulations to you both on the well deserved recognition.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.