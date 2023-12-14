Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

LPS Foundation partners with AT&T to provide area students with laptops

The Lawton Public School Foundation, AT&T and state lawmakers went to help out several area students and their families with much-needed technological tools.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation, AT&T and state lawmakers went to help out several area students and their families with much-needed technological tools for their studies.

The foundation distributed brand new laptops to 150 LPS students who were presented with the laptops at a special event at Central Plaza.

AT&T provided the devices to the foundation to give back to the community and contribute to students’ educations.

“It’s just part of the foundation for AT&T giving back to the community where we understand that there’s need and we’re trying to help kids close the digital divide and be able to go home and work on homework and do research as they need to do,” said AT&T Area Manager for External Affairs, Kyle Coulter.

Coulter says he hopes these laptops make a world of difference to the kids who receive them.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Wittington along with Thornton sprang into action to help after an unexpected crash.
Good Samaritans spring into action following Grandfield bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
One dead, children injured following Grandfield Public School bus crash
Charges amended against accused killers of four-year-old from Cyril
Oklahoma State Senate 32 Election Results
Candidates react to State Senate District 32 Election results

Latest News

The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is collecting change in five-gallon jugs.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’
The Lawton Public School Foundation, AT&T and state lawmakers went to help out several area...
LPS Foundation partners with AT&T to provide area students with laptops
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is working to show people this season that “Change can be...
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’
Members of the LPS Transition Program spread holiday cheer through carols at City Hall
LPS Transition Program spreads Christmas cheer through caroling