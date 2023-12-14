LPS Foundation partners with AT&T to provide area students with laptops

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Foundation, AT&T and state lawmakers went to help out several area students and their families with much-needed technological tools for their studies.

The foundation distributed brand new laptops to 150 LPS students who were presented with the laptops at a special event at Central Plaza.

AT&T provided the devices to the foundation to give back to the community and contribute to students’ educations.

“It’s just part of the foundation for AT&T giving back to the community where we understand that there’s need and we’re trying to help kids close the digital divide and be able to go home and work on homework and do research as they need to do,” said AT&T Area Manager for External Affairs, Kyle Coulter.

Coulter says he hopes these laptops make a world of difference to the kids who receive them.

