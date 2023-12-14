Expert Connections
LPS Transition Program spreads Christmas cheer through caroling

The Lawton Public School Transition Program went caroling to spread some Christmas cheer.
By Phoebe Florian and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Transition Program went caroling to spread some Christmas cheer.

The carolers stopped at City Hall Wednesday where we caught up with them to enjoy their beautiful voices.

It’s not all about putting a smile on people’s faces though.

The Assistant Program Director, Angie Kimbrell, says it’s also to help students with various disabilities gain competitive employment and independent living.

”Being able to teach them how to do those small things to be independent is amazing and the light comes on and they shine and they smile and it just fills my heart,” said Kimbrell.

Wednesday was the last stop for the carolers to sing for the mayor and give back to the community.



