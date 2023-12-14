Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association set to feed more than 2,500 people

For the last 34 years, a special Stephens County organization set out on a mission to feed people from across the country in the name of Christmas.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For the last 34 years, a special Stephens County organization set out on a mission to feed people from across the country in the name of Christmas and fellowship. And that continues again this weekend.

President of the Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association, Clayton Pickard, said when they began their mission 35 years ago, they fed 200 people. Now, they plan to feed more than 2,500 people from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

With that many mouths to feed, they’ve enlisted the help of the Freedom Biker Church again. But this year is a return to normalcy, as the last few years the dinner was held in drive-thru fashion due to COVID-19.

“If you don’t have family, and you don’t have nowhere to go, come and sit down with some people that you may not know or haven’t seen in a long time and just fellowship with those people,” Pickard said. “That’s what this whole thing is about, getting to be with somebody, sit down and talk with somebody, put your phone away, talk with someone across the table and just fellowship with them.”

People can expect food like ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, and also dessert.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
Penny Bannister said the sight of her grandson shot is one she'll never forget.
“You didn’t knock him down”: grandmother of shooting victim speaks
Charges amended against accused killers of four-year-old from Cyril
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM
9 people hurt following Grady Co. crash

Latest News

Hungry Hearts and Feed the Children delivers food to 400 families
Hungry Hearts and Feed the Children deliver food to 400 families
Community Conversations: Christmas safety with LPD Chief
Community Conversations: Holiday safety tips with LPD Chief
Eisenhower Middle School drama club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner Show
Eisenhower Middle School drama club hosts Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is collecting change in five-gallon jugs.
United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’