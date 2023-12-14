Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association set to feed more than 2,500 people

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - For the last 34 years, a special Stephens County organization set out on a mission to feed people from across the country in the name of Christmas and fellowship. And that continues again this weekend.

President of the Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association, Clayton Pickard, said when they began their mission 35 years ago, they fed 200 people. Now, they plan to feed more than 2,500 people from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

With that many mouths to feed, they’ve enlisted the help of the Freedom Biker Church again. But this year is a return to normalcy, as the last few years the dinner was held in drive-thru fashion due to COVID-19.

“If you don’t have family, and you don’t have nowhere to go, come and sit down with some people that you may not know or haven’t seen in a long time and just fellowship with those people,” Pickard said. “That’s what this whole thing is about, getting to be with somebody, sit down and talk with somebody, put your phone away, talk with someone across the table and just fellowship with them.”

People can expect food like ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, and also dessert.

