United Way of Southwest Oklahoma begins annual ‘Real Change Campaign’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is working to show people this season that “Change can be found in the streets!”

As part of the group’s annual fundraising efforts, the United Way is looking to fill a five-gallon water jug full of, you guessed it, change.

Quarters, pennies, dimes; the group is taking anything and everything. All funds raised will directly support the United Way’s partner organizations.

The “Real Change Campaign” began small, with a simple donation from an area street minister, but it’s become a welcome part of the United Ways’ efforts.

“It’s even moved, a man the other day brought $400 worth and it‘s showing and teaching that a little change can save a life, and that’s the physical change and the change of the heart,” said Street Minister, Jonathan Fulton.

Anyone wanting to drop off change can do so at the United Way officer on Southwest A Avenue any time from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

However, Fulton says he hopes to see the “change” happen every day, regardless of hour or season.

