Warrant filed for Harmon Co. man on charges of lewd molestation

HARMON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Harmon County, a 67-year-old man is being accused of lewd molestation from an alleged past incident.

According to court documents, the victim alleges Daniel Luna sexually molested them when they were 8 years old approximately five or six years ago.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he faces at least 25 years in prison.

