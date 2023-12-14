Warrant filed for Harmon Co. man on charges of lewd molestation
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARMON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - In Harmon County, a 67-year-old man is being accused of lewd molestation from an alleged past incident.
According to court documents, the victim alleges Daniel Luna sexually molested them when they were 8 years old approximately five or six years ago.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and he faces at least 25 years in prison.
