Waurika to get new water treatment plant after receiving grants

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waurika City Manager, Kyote Dunn, says he’s spent about two years applying for grants to fund building a new water treatment plant for the city. He said he’d been able to find smaller grants, but none large enough to cover the necessary costs. Until he got a call recently, informing him about three that met the needs.

”As it stands, we have the almost six point nine million dollars, which is enough in theory, to cover the whole entire project cost,“ Dunn said.

Dunn says the new plant will meet the state requirements set by the Department of Environmental Quality, something the currently used treatment plant doesn’t do. He believes that this will impact the economy over time, encouraging possible business growth.

”And it’s just going to give us the ability to provide our community with a higher quality of water,” Dunn said.

Some residents of Waurika feel that it’s long overdue for a new plant to be built and are happy about the plans, even if it will still be a couple of years until its complete.

”We know that it has been treated, but, it’s disappointing to pay for a service like that,” Linda Chiles, a Waurika resident said.

”We pay for the water, regardless of how bad it is, and we pay the same amount every - every month,” Marie Jordan, another Waurika resident said.

Cody Simmons, the Waurika schools Superintendent, believes the new plant could change the quality of life for many students, including how many school events and functions get their water, which is currently provided by the city with bottles of water. He also feels that it will be easier to reassure parents of student safety when the new plant is built.

”It’s going to help us also, as far as fielding parent phone calls and legitimate concerns about the quality of water, to be able to know we have the quality of water these students need,” Simmons said.

Dunn says there will be more opportunities for the city to grow over time with the new plant, providing years of better water infrastructure to build on.

”Getting this new plant, it’s going to have a lasting impact on the longevity of our city,” Dunn said.

Dunn told 7News they expect to begin bidding out the plant build project beginning next summer.

