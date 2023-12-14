Expert Connections
Woodland Hills Elementary donates over 300 toys to those in need

More than 300 toys were picked up Thursday by the Salvation Army and American Legion to be handed out to children considered less fortunate for the holidays.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For their fourth year, the students and staff at Woodland Hills Elementary are going above and beyond this holiday season to ensure no kid goes without for Christmas.

More than 300 toys were picked up Thursday by the Salvation Army and American Legion to be handed out to children considered less fortunate for the holidays.

The toy drive is spear-headed by a 5th-grade teacher, who says her kids love participating in the program every year.

7News also spoke with an official with the Boys and Girls Club says the work they did today makes him proud to participate.

“I think by far this shows the testament of the overall school itself and the atmosphere of giving back, and raising them up right, so when they get older they still have that understanding of you’re supposed to give back to your community,” said Boys and Girls Club Director, Jacobi Crowley.

The program initially started in Ms. Cruz’s class, but it quickly spread to the rest of the school, which is why they are able to donate so many toys each year.

