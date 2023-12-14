“You didn’t knock him down”: grandmother of shooting victim speaks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The family of 8-year-old Zachariah Bannister is looking for answers after the 8-year-old was shot, and critically injured Sunday night.

”How would you feel if I did that to you,” the child’s grandmother asked.

Zachariah is still in the hospital, fighting for his life, after the shooting. Penny Bannister said she’ll never forget how quickly things went wrong.

”The boys had been looking at christmas lights and everything,” Penny explained. “My daughter-in-law put the car in reverse to let Zachariah and Waylon look at Christmas lights. She started backing up, and to my right I saw a green laser.”

Just seconds later, bullets were flying through the car. They busted out the car’s back window and tires, also hitting Zach in the head.

”His eyes were closed. He was leaned over to the right side. I [saw] blood and Waylon said that Zach was bleeding and screamed, along with myself, ‘drive mom, drive’,” she recalled.

Police arrested Jullian Phillips in connection to that shooting, but Penny says she’s still shocked and confused.

”I don’t understand how somebody could be so reckless,” Penny added. “I don’t know this man from Adam or Eve, I just don’t understand.”

All the while keeping faith that her “Zach” will make a full recovery.

”He’s a trooper, he is fighting 100% and you didn’t knock him down. Because he’s gonna come back, and he’s gonna come home,” she said.

