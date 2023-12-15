Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Billingsley teams up with local shelters to provide for in-need pets

Billingsley Ford, Hyundai, and Insurance are teaming up with local shelters to help provide for pets in need this year.
By Billie Hill and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Billingsley Ford, Hyundai, and Insurance are teaming up with local shelters to help provide for pets in need this year.

They’ve been doing it since the pandemic and just kept the ball rolling. They’re matching dollar for dollar, and they said since each rescue is a bit different in how they operate and what food they provide, they decided a fundraiser was a perfect way for the shelters to use the funds in the best way they see fit.

“Billingsley Ford and Billingsley Hyundai and Billingsley Insurance have been taking annual donations for the area rescues,” Janie Billingsley of Billingsley Ford, Hyundai said. “We’ve done this for years, and during the pandemic we actually went to a go fund me account. And Billingsley will match every donation dollar for dollar. It goes to our area rescues and it includes Duncan, Altus, Frederick, and Lawton.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage
Penny Bannister said the sight of her grandson shot is one she'll never forget.
“You didn’t knock him down”: grandmother of shooting victim speaks
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
9 people hurt following Grady Co. crash

Latest News

Salvation Army Angel Tree’s adoptees pick up their gifts
Salvation Army Angel Tree’s adoptees pick up their gifts
The Lawton Heritage Association spread some Christmas cheer with a party at the historic...
Lawton Heritage Association hosts Christmas party at Mattie Beal Home
This week Lawton realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland has found herself helping at least eight...
Lawton realtor helping homeless find homes
Those being honored at the "Instructor and Curriculum Developer of the Year" ceremony on Fort...
Fort Sill honors and awards instructors during ceremony