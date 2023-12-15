Billingsley teams up with local shelters to provide for in-need pets

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Billingsley Ford, Hyundai, and Insurance are teaming up with local shelters to help provide for pets in need this year.

They’ve been doing it since the pandemic and just kept the ball rolling. They’re matching dollar for dollar, and they said since each rescue is a bit different in how they operate and what food they provide, they decided a fundraiser was a perfect way for the shelters to use the funds in the best way they see fit.

“Billingsley Ford and Billingsley Hyundai and Billingsley Insurance have been taking annual donations for the area rescues,” Janie Billingsley of Billingsley Ford, Hyundai said. “We’ve done this for years, and during the pandemic we actually went to a go fund me account. And Billingsley will match every donation dollar for dollar. It goes to our area rescues and it includes Duncan, Altus, Frederick, and Lawton.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.