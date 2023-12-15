Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail

(Pexels | Pexels)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Facebook post may be the reason a Lawton woman could spend the next 4 months in jail.

Matina Davis faces a single count of misdemeanor slander, for allegedly spreading false rumors about the Lawton City Prosecutor on Facebook. Court documents allege a social media post was made by an account belonging to Davis saying that the prosecutor had been indicted by a grand jury.

The arrest warrant was signed for Wednesday, Dec. 13, and it’s currently unclear if she has been brought into custody.

Davis’ bond is set at $10,000. However, the fine for this offense is no less than $100 and no more than $500.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage
Penny Bannister said the sight of her grandson shot is one she'll never forget.
“You didn’t knock him down”: grandmother of shooting victim speaks
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
9 people hurt following Grady Co. crash

Latest News

USPS helps families connect with Santa
USPS helps families connect with Santa
Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around
Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around | 12/15AM
The Aggies get a big win over the Rangers at home
Cameron poured it on over NWOSU 90-76
The Lawton Heritage Association spread some Christmas cheer with a party at the historic...
Lawton Heritage Association hosts Christmas party at Mattie Beal Home