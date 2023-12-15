Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Facebook post may be the reason a Lawton woman could spend the next 4 months in jail.

Matina Davis faces a single count of misdemeanor slander, for allegedly spreading false rumors about the Lawton City Prosecutor on Facebook. Court documents allege a social media post was made by an account belonging to Davis saying that the prosecutor had been indicted by a grand jury.

The arrest warrant was signed for Wednesday, Dec. 13, and it’s currently unclear if she has been brought into custody.

Davis’ bond is set at $10,000. However, the fine for this offense is no less than $100 and no more than $500.

