Pet of The Week

Fort Sill sees nearly 300 basic training graduates for last graduation of 2023

Courtesy: Fort Sill and FIRES Center of Excellence
Courtesy: Fort Sill and FIRES Center of Excellence(kswo)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is first in your feel good headlines tonight with the last basic training graduation of the year. Almost 300 trainees donned their black berets, marking the beginning of their journey as soldiers.

They graduated at the Cache Creek Chapel alongside their battle buddies in A Battery, 1st battalion, 31st field artillery, and C Battery, 1st of the 40th FA. They’ll now surely head home for the holidays before going to Advanced Individual Training schools from field and air defense artillery, medical and so much more.

First, from Jefferson, Georgia, we have Specialist Kirsten Langa, and from Austin, Arkansas we have Private First Class Ethan Putt.

(kswo)

From everyone here at 7news, congratulations, and enjoy your Holiday leave. You all deserve it.

