Heavy rain moves through tonight; clearing for the weekend | 12/14 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight the upper low responsible for our rain chances finally pushes out into the High Plains. This will allow a heavy rain band to push through Texoma giving us beneficial rain towards the drought. Don’t be surprised if you hear thunder or see an embedded lightning strike west of I-44. Speaking of west of I-44, they will receive the most amount of rain tonight. Rainfall amounts will rang from 0.50 - 1.00″ east of I-44 (Duncan and Bowie), 1.00 - 1.50″ in our central areas (Chickasha, Lawton, Wichita Falls, Archer City, Graham, Vernon, Fredrick, Altus, and Elk City), and 1.00 - 2.50″ in our far western areas (Childress). These amounts are on top of what we have already received. The rain band will push east of Texoma later tomorrow morning with clouds sticking around. Our western areas may see some sun before the sunsets but places east of Lawton will stick with the clouds through sunset before clearing out overnight.

We will see a northwest flow aloft in the atmosphere this weekend allowing us to dry out. Plenty of sunshine and milder temps will rule, even near 60 Sunday afternoon! We remain dry (despite some cloud coverage) next week with seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

