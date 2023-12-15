Lawton Heritage Association hosts Christmas party at Mattie Beal Home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Heritage Association spread some Christmas cheer with a party at the historic Mattie Beal Home.

The organization held its annual Christmas party on Thursday evening.

The event let attendees enjoy good company in a festive environment, all inside Lawton’s most history-rich home.

The association held the event to give a little love back to the community that’s helped them keep the home in good condition.

“It’s just a way for us to give a big thank you to those who help us throughout the year, especially this year,” said Sylvia Moore, president of the association. “We started the third-grade program again this year with Lawton Public Schools and other surrounding schools, and those docents who helped with that, we’re so thankful for they’re part of that as well, and so this is just our way of giving back to the community and those people who supported the Lawton Heritage Association.”

The association gives tours throughout the year as a part of their efforts to keep the history of Lawton alive.

