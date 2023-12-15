Expert Connections
Lawton realtor helping homeless find homes

This week Lawton realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland has found herself helping at least eight families who were struggling to find housing.
By Johnathan Lewis
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week Lawton realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland has found herself helping at least eight families who were struggling to find housing... All now have roofs over their heads.

”We’ve had a surge, quite honestly, of people looking for affordable housing or just looking for a second chance,” Spencer-Ragland said.

One of those people? Elmo Lewis, walked to Lawton from Altus with a shopping cart holding his few belongings and his dog. He had been priced out of his apartment-- and had limited income and even fewer options. Especially because he refused to give up his dog.

”He goes everywhere I go, or I don’t go. i’m hoping this will help other people to come to these people and people like them, instead of going to other people who make false promises and lies,” Lewis said.

Twenty two year old, Jermajesty Robinson, found herself homeless after her mother passed away. She was living in the alley behind the home that her mother once lived in. She says Brenda’s help gave her much more than just a roof.

“I was in foster care for like a really long time, and having, you know someone like Miss Brenda to just help me as much as she does and all the resources that they give me, it really does mean a lot, because I’ve never had that,” Robinson said.

Brenda says it’s her purpose to help her community and she’ll continue to do that as long as she’s called on to serve in those ways.

“If you’re doing it for the economics, it’s not there. It’s far more than the house. It’s getting them to a job, it’s making sure that they can be stabilized, so that they too can care for others,” Spencer-Ragland said.

