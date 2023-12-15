Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around | 12/15AM

Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:59 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Widespread rain has been falling for all locations since late last night. Rain will still impact eastern counties through 9AM. A few thunderstorms may be likely but look for light to moderate rainfall. The clouds will stick around keeping high temperatures this afternoon near average with many in the low to mid 50s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Any Friday night plans will be cooler/ chilly as clouds will clear from west to east resulting in temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Saturday will be mostly sunny all day long with highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Clouds will roll in late Saturday through Sunday morning. No precipitation is expected and the clouds won’t stick around long. Sunday will see very similar weather conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

The warmup will be brief as a cold front front will move in late Sunday night. This will drop temperatures back down to average Monday and Tuesday, in the mid 50s. Conditions on Monday will be mostly sunny but mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday.

Breezy surface winds develop starting Tuesday and will last through the end of next week. Wind gusts next week look to peak in the low 30s. A brief ridge of high pressure sets up through the middle of next week which looks to soar temperatures into the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Late next week a trough will bring another disturbance that will impact the area likely bringing some rain showers with it.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
17-year-old killed when semitruck hits his horse-drawn carriage
Penny Bannister said the sight of her grandson shot is one she'll never forget.
“You didn’t knock him down”: grandmother of shooting victim speaks
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
9 people hurt following Grady Co. crash

Latest News

Heavy rain moves through tonight; clearing for the weekend | 12/14 PM
Heavy rain moves through tonight; clearing for the weekend | 12/14 PM
Heavy rain moves through tonight; clearing for the weekend | 12/14 PM
Heavy rain moves through tonight; clearing for the weekend | 12/14 PM
Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around
Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around | 12/15AM
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight
Heavy, widespread rain moves in overnight | 12/14AM