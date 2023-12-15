Rain activity will exit but clouds stick around | 12/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Widespread rain has been falling for all locations since late last night. Rain will still impact eastern counties through 9AM. A few thunderstorms may be likely but look for light to moderate rainfall. The clouds will stick around keeping high temperatures this afternoon near average with many in the low to mid 50s. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Any Friday night plans will be cooler/ chilly as clouds will clear from west to east resulting in temperatures dropping into the low 30s. Saturday will be mostly sunny all day long with highs in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Clouds will roll in late Saturday through Sunday morning. No precipitation is expected and the clouds won’t stick around long. Sunday will see very similar weather conditions. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

The warmup will be brief as a cold front front will move in late Sunday night. This will drop temperatures back down to average Monday and Tuesday, in the mid 50s. Conditions on Monday will be mostly sunny but mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday.

Breezy surface winds develop starting Tuesday and will last through the end of next week. Wind gusts next week look to peak in the low 30s. A brief ridge of high pressure sets up through the middle of next week which looks to soar temperatures into the mid 60s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Late next week a trough will bring another disturbance that will impact the area likely bringing some rain showers with it.

Have a great weekend! -LW

