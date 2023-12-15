Expert Connections
Salvation Army Angel Tree’s adoptees pick up their gifts

Salvation Army Angel Tree’s adoptees pick up their gifts
By Billie Hill and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Dec. 15, was a big day for angels as the Salvation Army Tree’s adoptees were able to pick up their gifts.

Hundreds of folks from the community turned out to choose an angel from the tree to adopt and shop for this Christmas. The Salvation Army said it was a big success. They distributed the gifts starting bright and early this morning, but it was the donors and businesses that hosted the Angel trees that the Salvation Army credits for their success.

“We had right around 700 children on our list,” Crystal Pruitt of the Salvation Army said. “We could have adopted even more if we had the resources, but 700 is a good number, it’s higher than it has been. And wonderful support from the community, we’ve had toy drives, angels adopted, and angels were adopted online in locations around the community and have come through very well for us.”

