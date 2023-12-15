Teachers of the year named during annual LPS celebration

Expert Connections
The District held its annual celebration this afternoon at the Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Dec. 15, Lawton Public Schools put a spotlight on the district’s most celebrated educators. The District held its annual celebration this afternoon at the Eisenhower Middle School Auditorium.

LPS’ Teacher of the Year for elementary and secondary schools were named, along with awards for other Lawton teachers.

Gina Hinton of Freedom Elementary was named Elementary Teacher of the Year. She spoke on the value of her time in education, and how getting to teach means as much to her as today’s award.

“You cry, you drive home, you wonder why, how, then you get back up and we do it again,” Hinton said. “And so I say thank you for making the difference in lives, and it will come full circle for you, for us, cause we’re in this together.”

Also today, Alicia Gouveia was named Education Support Person of the year, and Kiyoko McCracken was the First Class Teacher of the Year. Jeff Elbert of Lawton High School was named Secondary Teacher of the year.

