USPS helps families connect with Santa

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the Christmas holiday around the corner, USPS is making sure that wishlists make it to Santa.

”A lot of people don’t know that the post office has a program called ‘Operation Santa’ that doesn’t only help the children, but also families in need.” said postmaster JT Hoffman. “This year is actually the 111th year that the post office has done operation Santa.”

While Operation Santa is great for kids, it also benefits families in need as well.

”Kids, families they will write letters to Santa, put them in the mail with their address so forth asking for certain things.” said Hoffman. There are alot of letters asking for not only toys but then you have families asking for clothing, bedding, necessities so forth that they need on a daily basis.”

The postal service started receiving letters to Santa in September. The deadline for those letters has passed. But those wanting to makes those wish lists a reality, have until Monday to help.

”Those letters are compiled online and then individuals are the ones that can on and adopt families of children and so forth by letters and they can fulfill those letters.” said Hoffman. “Get the things on the parents and children list and they get sent back to those families from Santa.”

This is a nationwide program. Here is how it works.

”Whenever they do decide to adopt a letter, they will get a QR code sent to them to print off bring it to the post office.” said Hoffman. “Post office has the ability to scan that code, which auto populates all the information, addresses so forth to that specific letter that they are responding to” said Hoffman.

Once you have checked off the items on the list, simply ship the gifts from a participating post office.

You can find more information on the Postal Service’s Operation Santa website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.