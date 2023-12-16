Expert Connections
Clark scores 26 as Texas A&M-CC takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76

Led by Garry Clark's 26 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros 86-76 on Friday night
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark’s 26 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76 on Friday night.

Clark also contributed 10 rebounds for the Islanders (5-5). Jordan Roberts added 19 points while shooting 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and also had five assists. Marion Humphrey was 6 of 13 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim led the way for the Vaqueros (3-8) with 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 12 points and three blocks from JJ Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

