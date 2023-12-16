Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts workforce summit

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A first-of-its-kind event took place in Duncan this afternoon, Dec. 15, that seeks to help staff businesses with qualified employees.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation brought dozens of representatives from various companies together to introduce them to the different programs they have to offer.

We spoke with the President of the Foundation, Lyle Roggow, who said they’ve added hundreds of new jobs, now they just have to find the people to staff them.

“With a low unemployment rate and the growth that we had within our business community, it’s very important that we utilize as many of the services as we can to help our businesses get those right people into the position,” Roogow said.

For those looking for work, Roggow said his Foundation also holds job fairs every quarter.

