Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”Real exciting, happy, especially after all the stress, physical and mental stress. The drill sergeants just screaming at you, twenty four seven, just a little break, a little break is all I need,” Eric Valadez, a Ft. Sill BASIC trainee, said.

For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military families, that can sometimes be difficult.

But for ARMY BASIC trainees, the Holiday Block Leave gives them a chance to be with their loved ones for the holidays.

There are nearly 4,500 trainees leaving for the holidays this year.

Some have told their families about their temporary return , while others are making their visit a surprise.

”My best friend is picking me up and taking me home, they don’t know. When I walk through the door, I’m expecting for my mom to be in her pajamas, hair not done, to get up from the couch and say oh my god, not on video,” Mercedes Erickson, another Ft. Sill BASIC trainee, said.

Colonel Michael Stewart, Brigade Commander for the 434th Field Artillery Brigade says the holiday leave isn’t only important for the trainees, but also for the trainers who work year round with multiple units. He says everyone deserves the time for a brief break, but it also helps trainees to come back focused.

”We enjoy the opportunity to take care of the soldiers that are here, get them some time home with their family and have them come back refocused. So, we’ll be two weeks, they’ll leave today, next week, and about the third of January. They’ll start flying back in and we’ll start resuming our instruction with them and getting them back on their way to be a soldier right at the first thing in January,” Col. Stewart said.

While the trainees may be in need of the break, they say they’re ready to get the training completed so they can move on to their next step in being soldiers.

”What comes after that, I go to San Antonio for A-I-T, start focusing on my classes, trying to be better, trying to better myself afterwards,” Valadez said.

