Nice weekend ahead; next disturbance rolls in later next week | 12/15 PM

By Barrett Phillips
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clearing skies this evening will lead to a weekend of sunshine. The clearing line will reach Lawton and Wichita falls this evening then reach our eastern areas early tonight leaving behind a star lit sky. Saturday, temperatures will be near average with above average temps (low-mid 60′s) Sunday afternoon thanks to a light south wind. Although, with dry air in place Sunday will start out on a chilly note (mid-upper 20′s). Overall, this weekends weather scale calls for a 8 out of 10!

A cool front rolls through Texoma Sunday evening setting temps back to average early next week. The front will come through dry as well. Highs in the mid 50′s early next week with lows in the low-mid 30′s.

Our next storm system arrives later next week. This will give us a decent chance of rain Thursday into Thursday night!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

