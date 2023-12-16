Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Senators' Tarasenko sits out game against Stars to attend to family matter

Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko sat out Friday night against the Dallas Stars to attend to a family matter, missing what would have been his 700th NHL game
Dallas Stars
Dallas Stars(PRNewswire)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko sat out Friday night against the Dallas Stars to attend to a family matter, missing what would have been his 700th NHL game.

The team announced the move a few hours before game time.

The 32-year-old Tarasenko has six goals and 13 assists in 24 games games this season. He joined the Senators last summer as a free agent after splitting last season between St. Louis and New York.

Tarasenko was replaced in the lineup by Rourke Chariter.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
This week Lawton realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland has found herself helping at least eight...
Lawton realtor helping homeless find homes
LPS names teachers of the year during annual celebration
Teachers of the year named during annual LPS celebration
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds

Latest News

Dawson scores 23, Texas State defeats Sam Houston 73-60
Clark scores 26 as Texas A&M-CC takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 86-76
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Vassell, Wembanyama help Spurs snap 18-game skid, topple James, Lakers 129-115
Dallas Stars
Stars goalie Oettinger leaves in 1st period against Senators because of lower-body injury