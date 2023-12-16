Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Stranger finds woman’s lost engagement ring: ‘Well, I guess tonight is your lucky night’

Bailey Davis said she now values her engagement even more after a stranger returned it to her when she lost it at a rest stop. (WSAZ)
By Adriana Doria and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman now values her engagement ring even more after a stranger returned it to her after she lost it.

“I was shaky, I was sweating, I felt like I was going to puke,” Bailey Davis said.

On Dec. 4, just two weeks after getting engaged, Davis thought her new ring was gone forever when she lost it at a rest stop in Gallia County, Ohio.

“I was working, I travel for my job, and I was heading towards Ohio and I stopped at a rest area. I took the ring off, set it on a shelf in the individual family bathroom ... And I left. And I drove two hours away to Columbus before I realized it wasn’t on my hand.”

Davis said that at that moment she thought she never she would ever get it back. She put out a flyer and a Facebook post, and a little more than 24 hours later, her perspective would change.

“I was washing my hands and, all of a sudden, I looked up by the mirror and there was the ring sitting there,” Coty Warren, who found Davis’ ring, said.

Warren said that after finding it, he looked to Facebook where he saw Davis’ post shared over and over again.

“And I gave her a call and I said, ‘Well, I guess tonight is your lucky night.’ She kind of broke down a little bit and said, ‘Please tell me you have my ring,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I got it,’” Warren said.

It was a phone call Davis said brought her back to life.

“I think I underestimated my community a little bit and Facebook,” she said. “Who knew that would be the saving grace there?”

Warren said returning the ring was just the right thing to do.

“If it would be me in the same situation, I’d hope and pray that someone would do the same for me,” he said.

Davis said the ring holds an even more special place in her heart.

“I’m just really happy, I don’t regret that it all happened, which is crazy. I learned quite a few lessons, and now I feel like I have been put in a position to tell people about it, so it’s exciting,” she said.

Davis offered Warren reward money for his good deed, but he declined, saying finding the ring was reward enough.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

