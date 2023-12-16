Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend | 12/16 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! We will begin today with temperatures in the 30s across Texoma. We do expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day, which will help warm the area up into the mid-50s. Winds will stay light out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Partly cloudy conditions will roll into the area in the overnight hours with winds shifting to out of the south. This switch to southern winds will bring warm air into the area as afternoon highs will climb into the low 60s on Sunday.

The beginning of next week (Monday and Tuesday) will stay seasonable with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the mid-50s on both days. Our next significant weather pattern change will be on Wednesday with strong southern winds at 10 to 20 mph. This will bring gulf moisture to Texoma and result in temperatures reaching the 60s on the back half of next week.

Rain chances will return to Texoma on next week Thursday. Weather models are still indecisive on exactly what these showers will look like, but there is a strong possibility of on and off rain as we head into Christmas weekend. For those of you with hopes of a white Christmas (including myself), it appears unlikely as temperatures will be in the 60s as we head into the weekend.

-Alex Searl

