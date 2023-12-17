Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A GoFundMe for an Oklahoma Corrections Department officer has gained over $3,100 after he lost his home to a fire.

Ryan Meyer is a case manager at Lexington Assessment and Reception Center. Another correctional officer was in the Lexington prison tower when he saw smoke coming from Meyer’s home on December 5th, according to the Department of Corrections. By the time Meyer got there, most of the house and belongings of his blended family of nine had been lost to the flames. This week, he returned to see what was left.

One of those items? A boat, made for Meyer by inmates.

“It’s been through a battle, but it’s still intact,” Meyer said.

But many other things didn’t survive the fire, like the shrine to Meyer’s late wife, who died of cancer. He said he choked up when his daughter asked about the memorial.

“It had pictures of my late wife, had our wedding rings in there... and had my late wife’s ashes,” Meyer said as he looked at the wreckage of the home. “They’re somewhere in here now.”

Though many of the items taken by the flames were irreplaceable, friends of the family and Meyer’s coworkers at the Department of Corrections have worked to give them things like clothes and schools supplies to start moving forward.

They have also set up a GoFundMe for the family, which has a $10,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.