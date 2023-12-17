Nonprofit seeks to connect military families through reading

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The holidays can be hard for military families, especially when they’re separated. That’s why one organization is working to help families stay connected through reading, especially during the holidays.

Nonprofit United Through Reading helps service members and veterans record a story for their family on a free app, or through one of their 400 recording locations around the world. That story can then be sent to loved ones, including extended family if desired.

Marketing and Communications Vice President Jessica Hall is a military spouse herself, and used United Through Reading before every working at the organization. She remembers what it was like when she got her husband’s first recording to play for their daughter.

“It showed up at a time when it felt like everything was going wrong during our deployment,” Hall said. “I think our air conditioning was out, we lived in Texas and it was the middle of the summer. And it showed up and it just gave us a little bit of reprieve.”

Hall says their goal is to help maintain emotional connections and promote an early love of literacy in kids, especially during the holidays.

“It’s really difficult to be away from your family,” Hall said. “I think all of us want to be at home and spending time with our loved ones. And for our service members that can’t be home, this is a way they can still be there and a part of those holiday traditions even when they’re around the world.”

United Through Reading is free for service members and veterans, who can send recordings to both immediate and extended family members. To learn more, click here.

