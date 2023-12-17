Patchy fog across Texoma tomorrow morning | 12/16 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight skies will become partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 30s and 20s. Some patchy fog will develop across the area in the early morning hours, and this could lower visibilities down to as low as a quarter mile. The fog will dissipate in the later morning hours, and then another nice day is in store for Texoma. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s with lots of sunshine throughout the day.

Monday and Tuesday will cool down back to seasonable with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s. We will have calm conditions in the area for both of these days winds shifting from north to south at 5 to 15 mph.

Winds will pick up on Wednesday with strong southern winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Skies will become mostly cloudy as gulf moisture moves into the area. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-60s.

Rain will return to the area on Thursday with scattered showers possible. The details of what these showers will look like are still fuzzy, but scattered showers will likely continue into the holiday weekend. It also looks like temperatures will stay well above freezing, so any wintry mix is unlikely at this point.

Have a great Sunday!

