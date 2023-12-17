Sunny with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon | 12/17 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. Early this morning, patchy fog will be possible for anyone located in southwest Oklahoma. Visibilities could drop to as low as 1 mile before sunrise, so you may want to give yourself some extra time as you head out the door. Fog will be out of the area by 9 a.m., and we will see lots of sunshine during the daytime hours. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s by noon, and the mid-60s in the late afternoon hours. These temperatures are about 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler than today with forecasted highs in the mid-50s, but generally, a seasonable and calm day is expected to begin the week. Tuesday will have temperatures in the mid-50s, but southern winds will pick up at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. These strong southern winds will bring warm air into Texoma from the south, and we will warm up back into the 60s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return to the area on Thursday, and scattered showers will last into the weekend. While the exact timing and locations impacted are hard to nail down this far out, it appears likely most of Texoma will receive rain on multiple days between Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Rainfall totals will be modest with up to an inch of rainfall possible for all locations in Texoma (although most will be closer to 1/2 inch of rainfall). We will keep you updated as we get closer to the holiday weekend!

Have a great Sunday!

