Above average temperatures for the week before Christmas | 12/17 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight will have mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping into the low 30s. A weak cold front will move through this evening, and this will bring temperatures back into the 50s for tomorrow. Skies will remain mostly sunny, so conditions will still feel comfortable compared to average conditions in December.

Tuesday winds will shift back to out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. While we will still stay in the 50s on Tuesday, the strong southern winds will be the change in a weather pattern in Texoma. This will bring warm and moist air into Texoma, which will lead to above average temperatures for the remainder of the week. Wednesday will warm up to the mid-60s with strong wind gusts up to 35 mph possible during the day.

We will continue to stay warm Thursday through the weekend with temperatures reaching the 60s every day. The bigger story for the back half of the week will be the return of rain. The timing of these showers still has its discrepancies, but it will begin on Thursday, and then on-and-off showers will be possible through Christmas Eve on Sunday. Rainfall amounts over these 4 days will be modest ranging from 1/2 an inch to 1 inch across the area.

