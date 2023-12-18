Chickasaw National Recreation Area to hold winter events

SULPHUR, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chickasaw National Recreation Area is holding a “Winter Tales” event on Friday, Dec. 22, along with the Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 30.

During “Winter Tales,” visitors will be given the chance to learn about winter constellations, learn about how cold-blooded animals survive the winter, and will be able to make a craft of their very own to take home.

This event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Travertine Nature Center.

The Christmas Bird Count will start at 8 a.m. on Dec. 30, and visitors have the opportunity to just stay for the morning, or continue with their count into the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.