City of Lawton looking to showcase local artists for Black History month art show

(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is on the look-out for artists ahead of Black History month in February. The Pop-up art show is happening at McMahon Memorial Auditorium between Feb. 1 through Feb. 29.

But before that can happen, the City is looking for all contemporary artists who are connected to either Lawton or Southwest Oklahoma to be showcased.

To submit your artwork, you can go here to download, fill out, and submit a submission form. Or you can also visit the Arts and Humanities office on northwest Ferris Avenue.

The deadline to submit artwork is Jan. 26.

