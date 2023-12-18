Expert Connections
Comanche Co. designated as ‘Purple Heart County’

Comanche County is now a Purple Heart County after a proclamation was presented Monday morning at the County Commissioners’ meeting.
By Phoebe Florian and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County is now a Purple Heart County after a proclamation was presented Monday morning at the County Commissioners’ meeting.

Representatives from Chapter 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart were on hand.

They led the Pledge of Allegiance, then thanked the County for honoring combat-wounded veterans.

This is something that’s been in the works for eight months now. The board felt it was the best thing to do to recognize local veterans.

“You know, Lawton is a Purple Heart City and some of our surrounding municipalities as well,” said District 1 Commissioner, John O’Brien. “This kind of encompasses all of Comanche County. Comanche County honors those folks for their sacrifice and service.”

Road signs signifying Comanche County as a Purple Heart County will soon go up on I-44 and Highways 7, 36 and 62.

