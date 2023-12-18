Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Cowboys clinch 3rd straight playoff berth before kicking off against Bills

The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys clinched a playoff berth — their third straight — before they even kicked off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Cowboys' clinching scenario came down to Green Bay and Atlanta losing earlier in the day, coupled with the Detroit Lions' 42-17 win over Denver on Saturday.

The Cowboys (10-3) are now playing for seeding position, with a chance win the NFC East and first place overall in the NFC.

Dallas entered the weekend tied with NFC East rival Philadelphia as well as the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners have the tiebreakers in having beaten both Dallas and Philadelphia already this season. The tiebreaker between Dallas and Philadelphia could come down to the teams' overall division or conference records.

The Cowboys' three-season playoff run is their longest since a six-year run spanning the 1991-96 seasons.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military...
Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
The holidays can be hard for military families, so one nonprofit seeks to unite families...
Nonprofit seeks to connect military families through reading

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo pauses before an NBA basketball game against the...
Antetokounmpo passes Abdul-Jabbar for Bucks’ career rebounding record in victory over Rockets
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after...
James Cook leads dominant rushing attack as Bills trample Cowboys 31-10
Generic Basketball
Dibba scores 19 to lead Abilene Christian past UTEP 88-82
3 bystanders were injured as police fatally shot a man who pointed his gun at a Texas bar