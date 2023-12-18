Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean

A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.(Ventura County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENTURA CO., Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the deputy was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a call.

They said his cruiser “veered off the roadway, became airborne and landed on the large boulders near the shoreline below.”

According to authorities, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His partner Danny, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, had a minor cut to his face.

The driver of the car that hit them was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked in jail for felony DUI.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military...
Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
The holidays can be hard for military families, so one nonprofit seeks to unite families...
Nonprofit seeks to connect military families through reading

Latest News

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback