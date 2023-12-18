Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Duncan High School opts for distance learning after main waterline break

(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School will not have in-person learning tomorrow, Dec. 19, and will opt for distance learning instead, according to a Facebook post sent by the school.

The announcement further states that a main waterline break underneath the high school is the cause for the switch to distance learning. This switch is only for Duncan High School, and all other schools will be in session as normal.

You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc. recalls boneless chicken bites products due to possible...
TGI Fridays boneless chicken nuggets recalled, may be contaminated with plastic
For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military...
Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays
FILE - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said the attack indicated that the deer in the...
GRAPHIC: Colorado woman hospitalized after being gored by deer

Latest News

Chickasaw National Recreation Area to hold winter events
Chickasaw National Recreation Area to hold winter events
Commissioner O'Brien receives a proclamation designating Comanche County as a Purple Heart...
Comanche Co. designated as ‘Purple Heart County’
Wreath placement ceremony takes place at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Wreath placement ceremony takes place at Fort Sill National Cemetery
Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today
Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today | 12/18AM