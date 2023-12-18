Duncan High School opts for distance learning after main waterline break

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School will not have in-person learning tomorrow, Dec. 19, and will opt for distance learning instead, according to a Facebook post sent by the school.

The announcement further states that a main waterline break underneath the high school is the cause for the switch to distance learning. This switch is only for Duncan High School, and all other schools will be in session as normal.

You can count on us to bring you more information as it becomes available.

