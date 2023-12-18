Expert Connections
Mangum students give back for Altus Angel Tree

Mangum students and their families made sure kids in Altus would be able to open gifts on Christmas.
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Students in Southwest Oklahoma are spreading the holiday love this year.

These are photos from Hannah Sanchez, a teacher in Mangum. She says they took their students shopping for Angel Tree gifts in Altus recently, adding that they and their families were very generous with their donations to the shopping trip and were able to buy the rest of the gifts off the Angel Tree list.

Those gifts, of course, going to others who may not have as much this holiday season.

From all of us at KSWO, thanks to all who contributed, and to the teachers who helped make it happen.

