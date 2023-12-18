Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today | 12/18AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! The countdown is on as we’re 7 days away from the arrival of Saint Nick. This morning we’re waking up to clear skies with temperatures in the 30s/40s. By the afternoon highs will warm into the mid 50s for many locations which is near average for mid December. The cooler conditions expected today are thanks to a weak cold front that moved in overnight. All day long look for lots of sunshine with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts could be as high as 20mph.

High pressure will be in control of the forecast today and over the next week days resulting in quiet but nice weather days. Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the mid 50s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Even warmer conditions are expected by the middle of the week. Wednesday will see highs in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the low 30s. Low level moisture will increase on Wednesday. This will result in rain chances increasing for Thursday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday. Although I do anticipated that most will stay dry on Wednesday.

Despite the rain and clouds on Thursday, high temperatures will stay in the mid 60s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. The widespread rainfall will bring a range of a quarter of an inch out west to nearly one inch east.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Friday with highs yet again in the mid 60s. Light north winds. Rain chances look to linger into this holiday weekend so keep that in mind for any festive plans you may have.

Have a great week! -LW

