Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today | 12/18AM

Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! The countdown is on as we’re 7 days away from the arrival of Saint Nick. This morning we’re waking up to clear skies with temperatures in the 30s/40s. By the afternoon highs will warm into the mid 50s for many locations which is near average for mid December. The cooler conditions expected today are thanks to a weak cold front that moved in overnight. All day long look for lots of sunshine with northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts could be as high as 20mph.

High pressure will be in control of the forecast today and over the next week days resulting in quiet but nice weather days. Tomorrow will see mostly cloudy skies with highs staying in the mid 50s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s. Even warmer conditions are expected by the middle of the week. Wednesday will see highs in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds sustained at 10 to 20mph with gusts in the low 30s. Low level moisture will increase on Wednesday. This will result in rain chances increasing for Thursday but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday. Although I do anticipated that most will stay dry on Wednesday.

Despite the rain and clouds on Thursday, high temperatures will stay in the mid 60s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. The widespread rainfall will bring a range of a quarter of an inch out west to nearly one inch east.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Friday with highs yet again in the mid 60s. Light north winds. Rain chances look to linger into this holiday weekend so keep that in mind for any festive plans you may have.

Have a great week! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook post could cause Lawton woman to see 4 months in jail
A GoFundMe has been started for a corrections officer whose family lost their home in a fire...
Community rallies around Okla. corrections officer after house fire
An eight-year-old was critically injured in a Sunday night shooting in Lawton.
8-year-old in critical condition following delivery gone wrong, family member responds
For many families, the holidays are a time to come together and celebrate, but for military...
Fort Sill trainees take leave for the holidays
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive

Latest News

Above average temperatures for the week before Christmas | 12/17 PM
Above average temperatures for the week before Christmas | 12/17 PM
Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today
Near-average temperatures with lots of sunshine today | 12/18AM
Sunny with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon | 12/17 AM
Sunny with temperatures in the 60s this afternoon | 12/17 AM
Patchy fog across Texoma tomorrow morning | 12/16 PM
Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend | 12/16 AM
Temperatures in the 50s and 60s this weekend | 12/16 AM